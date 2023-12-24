Inside 2x World Series champ Johnny Damon's former $30,000,000 Florida mansion featuring bowling alley, lavish hair salon, and more

Former player Johnny Damon recently listed his majestic Florida mansion up for sale. The house located in the Windermere suburb of Orlando is currently listed at $30 million, bought by Damon and his wife in 2007 for just around $7 million.

Johnny Damon has been retired from the sport for more than 10 years. The former outfielder has secured two World Series titles (2004 with Boston Red Sox and 2009 with New York Yankees). The two-time All-Star moved to Florida along with his wife Michelle. The couple have six children together.

The large 30,000 ft home has been built for luxury living. It has 15 bedrooms and nine washrooms and the mansion boasts an absurd amount of luxuries, including nine bedrooms and 15 bathrooms. There are two gyms, a hair salon, a bowling alley, and a ton of other entertaining activities.

Johnny Damon's mansion exteriors

The vast list of amenities also includes a music room, sauna, steam room, sports bar, cigar lounge, arcade, movie theater and meditation area.

The mansions bowling alley and hair salon

Secluded in its own wing on the first floor, Damon's main suite features a coffee bar, an indoor and outdoor bathroom, and a two-story closet. The house has two kitchens: a residential kitchen and a kitchen used by caterers.

Johnny Damon's mansion interiors

With a large saltwater pool surrounded by sports fields and a zipline overhead, the backyard exudes a resort-like atmosphere rather than a typical house.

Real reason why Johnny Damon is selling his $30 million mansion

As per Johnny Damon, the reason they have decided to sell their luxury mansion is their will to travel more. The couple have so far had to take care of their children but now that they have grown up, it gives them enough time to explore the world.

The Damon family will surely miss the place, but are also expected to have a good return on investment when the house gets sold.

