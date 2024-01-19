Inside 7x All-Star Alfonso Soriano's $2,700,000 mansion ft. waterfall & wine room, once owned by former Tampa Bay Buccaneers GM Bruce Allen

One of the select few members of the 400-home run club, Alfonso Soriano had a long and esteemed career in MLB. Upon his retirement in 2014, the Dominican cashed-in on a mansion fit for king.

In June of 2014, mere weeks before he would play in his final MLB game, Soriano purchased a luxury mansion in Tampa, Florida, reportedly paying the $2.7 million sum in cash. The home was bought by Soriano from Bruce Allen, former General Manager of the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

At 7,800 square feet, the sprawling home is jam-packed with features, and is situated on an acre of land adjacent to the Avila Golf and Country Club. The timing of the purchase could not have been better, as Soriano announced his retirement soon after the acquisition.

Built in the classical Floridian architectural style, the mansion boasted a four-car garage and a putting green. The property was also dotted with gazebos that opened up onto a pool deck with a hot tub. The interior features a plethora of vintage art, and a grand piano.

After making his MLB debut with the New York Yankees in 1999, Soriano soon became one of the most feared hitters in baseball. The 2002 season saw the utility man hit .300/.332/.547, and led the league in plate appearances, runs, hits and stolen bases. Although he began his pro baseball career in Japan, Soriano proved that the adjustment to MLB play was no issue for him.

"September 24, 1999. Alfonso Soriano hits a walk-off home run. This was his first career hit!" - NY Yankees Throwbacks

In 2004, Soriano was sent to the Texas Rangers in the famed deal that brought A-Rod to the Yankees. In Texas, Soriano only continued to produce. In his two seasons with the Rangers, Soriano hit a total of 64 home runs and 195 RBIs, winning Silver Slugger Awards in both 2004 and 2005.

After seven seasons playing for the Chicago Cubs, Alfonso Soriano returned to the Yankees to finish his career. However, fans soon realized that the 37-year old was not the player that he used to be. After appearing in just 67 games in 2014, Soriano was released by the Yankees. However, at least he had his Tampa mansion to go home to.

Alfonso Soriano's luxury mansion serves as a monument to a career well-spent

Growing up in the central Dominican city of San Pedro de Macoris, the notion of living in a Florida mansion would have seemed like a distant daydream. However, decades of hard work, and undeniable skill landed Alfonso Soriano exactly where he deserved to be.

