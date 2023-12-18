Inside Dansby Swanson and wife Mallory Pugh Swanson's $3,500,000 Lakeview mansion ft. oversized bar, formerly owned by ex-Cubs president Theo Epstein

Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson and his wife Mallory Pugh Swanson have scored big off the diamond by sealing the deal on a Lakeview mansion for a whopping $3.5 million in September 2023, which was formerly owned by ex-Cubs President Theo Epstein.

They obtained the 7,000-square-foot Lakeview mansion at 3618 North Greenview Avenue via a trust. The home boasts elaborate millwork, high ceilings, five complete bathrooms, and two half-bathrooms.

Exterior view of Dansby Swanson's Lakeview mansion

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The custom limestone fireplace in the living room, the curved staircase with skylights, and the gourmet kitchen with its marble island and commercial-grade appliances are some of the unit's standout features.

Porch view and fireplace on the deck of the mansion

Floor-to-ceiling windows, a fireplace, two walk-in closets, a wet bar, an opulent marble bathroom with separate vanities, a steam shower, and a soaking tub are all elements of the main suite.

The home also has a great room, a rooftop deck with an attached four-car garage, and a lower level with a bar, theatre, and more recreational space.

Radiantly heated limestone front porch

In the last offseason, Dansby Swanson inked a $177 million, seven-year contract with the Cubs. Mallory participates in the National Women's Soccer League competition with the Chicago Red Stars. A month after Swanson signed the contract, they got married.

The Chicago Tribune stated that even with their recent purchase in Windy City, the Swansons are still the owners of their five-bedroom, 4,529-square-foot home in Sandy Springs, Georgia, which they originally bought for $1.63 million in November 2020, before Swanson got married.

Dansby Swanson hopes to win another Fall Classic with the Chicago Cubs

Building on their status as one of baseball's top teams during the latter portion of the season, the Cubs have an opportunity to be aggressive in the offseason. Chicago found itself trapped on the verge of the playoffs after the final three weeks transpired in this manner. A team with one of baseball's best farm systems and a strong foundation in the major leagues will hope for a postseason trip in '24.

Expand Tweet

Losing Cody Bellinger this offseason will be a big blow to the Cubs, but new manager Craig Counsell must have elaborate plans on how to pick up the pieces of a team under development and utilize the maximum out of players like Dansby Swanson to keep the hope of a Fall Classic title alive next season.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.