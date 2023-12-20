Inside Derek Jeter and wife Hannah's $16,600,000 waterfront mansion in Coral Gables featuring dual mega-yacht docks

Even though Derek Jeter retired from the MLB back in 2014, he remains one of the most popular baseball players of all time. The former New York Yankees captain has been ever-present in the baseball universe in the years since his playing days. A television commentator and former owner of the Miami Marlins, Jeter has managed to remain nearly as popular as he was when he was playing.

Not only have Jeter's post-playing career moves been covered immensely by the media, but his relationship with his wife Hannah Jeter remains in the spotlight.

The baseball power couple is often covered by the media for their relationship, public outings, and their glamourous lifestyle. Never one to shy away from luxury, Derek and Hannah have been living comfortably for years.

One of those luxurious comforts comes in the shape of the couple's gorgeous $16,000,000 mansion in Coral Gables, Florida. According to the website velvetropes.com, the incredible estate is the largest available waterfront property in Gables Estates, measuring in at an estimated 82,195 square feet. It also measures 325 feet on the waterway.

The spectacular waterfront property has room for not only one but two yachts. This is due to a recently completed dock and seawall project, which allows for multiple boats to be docked safely and securely. It would be unsurprising to see a New York Yankees reunion on the sprawling waterfront property.

Derek Jeter is no stranger to high-end luxury homes across Florida

One of the former New York Yankees superstar's properties was located in Tampa Bay, Florida. Built on Davis Island, Jeter owned a gorgeous bay-front property that is now scheduled to be demolished to make way for an even bigger mansion. The mansion once housed NFL legend Tom Brady when he was a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

