Inside former Dodgers Andre Ethier and wife Maggie's previous $4,900,000 Phoenix mansion featuring a windmill, soccer field, and more

Former Los Angeles Dodgers left-handed hitter Andre Ethier played 11 seasons in Major League Baseball, all with the Dodgers. Over the years, Ethier has amassed a net worth of $40 million, including his player salary, real estate and endorsement deals.

On July 31, 2017, Ethier sold his 9,326-square-foot Gilbert mansion in Phoenix to Jeff and Sandra Sawyer for $4.9 million after it was initially listed for $5 million. Ethier's Gilbert mansion was listed by Sandra Baldwin and Patti Swisher of Launch Real Estate.

The highest-paid East Valley home boasted a tropical paradise backyard, a batting cage, game room, soccer field, windmill and a two-story closet.

André Ethier's former mansion. Credit: Launch Real Estate and AZ Central

However, soon after the sale, Ethier and his wife Maggie bought $1.65 million worth of land (close to an acre) in the Arcadia neighborhood of Phoenix. Ethier grew up in Phoenix and attended St. Mary's High School. He played college baseball for Arizona State University.

Andre Ethier's MLB career

The Oakland Athletics selected Andre Ethier in the 37th round of the 2001 amateur draft, however, he instead decided to play for ASU. He was taken in the second round of the 2003 amateur draft again by the Oakland Athletics. However, he could not get into the big leagues during his stint and was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers on December 13, 2005, for Milton Bradley and Antonio Perez.

His best year came in 2011, as he hit .292 with 11 home runs and 62 RBIs in 135 games. He was selected for the All-Star Game and was awarded the Gold Glove Award as well.

Ethier had a .285 career batting average over 12 seasons, with 641 runs, 303 doubles, 34 triples, 162 home runs and 687 RBIs. He batted in 51 postseason games, averaging .246 (31-for-126) with 18 runs, six doubles, five home runs, 11 RBIs, and 18 walks.

