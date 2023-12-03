Inside Tyler Glasnow's pitch-perfect $2,350,000 waterfront Tampa home ft. private dock & boat lift, where every sunset is a win

Tyler Glasnow's trade rumors are intensifying in this current offseason, as reports suggest the Tampa Bay Rays might look to let go of their star pitcher. If this happens, the starter would be expected to move from his newly bought lavish home in downtown Tampa Bay.

Glasnow started his MLB career with the Pittsburgh Pirates as a starter. After he was demoted to a bullpen position, he was traded to the Rays mid-season in 2018. He found his footing throughout the 2019 to 2021 seasons as the club extended his contract for a massive two-year, $30 million sum.

After permanently moving to Tampa Bay, Tyler Glasnow had gone house hunting in the previous offseason. The pitcher got himself a four-bedroom, 4.5-bath and waterfront townhome in a gated community. The house is reportedly worth $2.35 million, a discounted rate from the original market price of $3 million a year back.

The house is built perfectly for a quiet evening after a long day's work. It is located on Harbour Island, an upscale community a few minutes away from downtown Tampa.

Interiors of Tyler Glasnow's house

The main floor of the house has stylish marble flooring, while the upstairs has cozy hardwood. The living space, which extends to a covered lanai, pool, spa and boat dock, and the kitchen are arranged in a comfortable open concept.

The elaborate bath and swimming pool

An extra loft space that may be utilized as an office, TV lounge or reading nook is above the bedroom and bathroom on the lower level. The main bedroom has a big soaking tub in the en suite bathroom, a fireplace and a balcony.

Will Tyler Glasnow have to move away from his lavish home in Tampa Bay?

As the offseason continues, a number of stars are getting linked to possible trade moves. Tyler Glasnow is one such name from the Rays, as the starter has mostly been on the bench due to multiple injuries after his extension in 2022.

The 6-foot-8 pitcher is expected to earn in excess of $25 million as per his contract, which might end up being a little too expensive for the Rays, who are looking at the worst year of expenditure in their history.

Several teams, including the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds, are said to be interested in the ace.

