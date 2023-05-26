Olivia Dunne is not typically known for her association with baseball. A decorated LSU gymnast and TikTok sensation, she is the highest-valued female college athlete in the USA.

A native of Westwood, New Jersey, Dunne began getting noticed in 2014 after competing in the US Classic, and qualifying to appear in the 2015 National Gynmastics Championship.

Em @emwatchesgym Olivia Dunne’s Onodi is gorgeous!!! The technique of basically like switching legs is so cool Olivia Dunne’s Onodi is gorgeous!!! The technique of basically like switching legs is so cool😍 https://t.co/LHjn2UPjYl

"Olivia Dunne's Onodi is gorgeous!!! The technique of basically like switching legs is so cool" - Em Watches Gym

After graduating high school. Olivia Dunne joined the LSU Tigers in 2020. A year later, thanks to a new NCAA rule that allowed athletes to gain money from their likeness, Dunne's social media career took off. She currently has 7.4 million followers on TikTok.

Ahead of a game between the Baltimore Orioles and the New York Yankees in the Bronx on May 25, Dunne appeared on the sidelines of the action. The video she subsequently posted is being branded as "flirtatious" by many observers.

In the clip, the 20-year old Dunne appears right behind home plate at the iconic MLB ballpark. As she looks around, she struts further towards the fence suggestively and captioned the video by saying:

When he acts up again so it's time to look confused at a Yankees game"

Although the point of the video did not have a direct meaning, many believe that it might have been Olivia Dunne's way of showing that she is on the market. A confused looking girl like Dunne at a baseball game is sure to attract a considerable amount of male attention.

Regardless of her true intent, the video garnered a lot of attention from her 7 million TikTok followers and 4 million Instagram followers. The Yankees lost the game by a score of 3-1, meaning that the influencer could have potentially played a distractive role for the players and staff.

Olivia Dunne is not the first influencer to use baseball as a platform

Being such a beloved game, baseball is bound to draw in influencers who might want to use their iconic backgrounds in their videos. Justin Verlander of the New York Mets is married to Kate Upton, a well known model and influencer, for example.

Although Dunne was sure to draw a few eyes with this video, it is highly unlikely that she will be the last beautiful blonde to post a TikTok video that takes place with an MLB stadium backdrop.

