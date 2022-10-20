Who is Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton?

Justin Verlander's wife, Kate Upton, may be more famous than the Houston Astros star himself. Today, we are going to take a look at Justin Verlander's wife, Kate Upton.

Kate Upton was born in St. Joseph, Michigan on June 10, 1992. She moved to Florida with her family when she was seven years old. Upton was a competitive horseback rider in her youth. From an early age, she was destined to be in the modeling industry.

"Gotta show some respect to Kate Upton’s husband." - @ Michael Moler

Kate Upton got her first job as a model in 2008, which facilitated her move to New York City. She signed with IMG models the same year, embarking on a fulfilling career in the modeling industry.

Before she became Justin Verlander's wife, Upton appeared in A-list magazines like Sports Illustrated and Vogue. She quickly became a household name and has been regarded as one of the most beautiful women in the world.

Upton first began dating Justin Verlander in 2014. By then, Verlander had played with the Detroit Tigers for nearly a decade. He won the Cy Young Award in 2011, three years prior to the beginning of their relationship.

The two dated for three years and married in 2017 at a lavish celebration in Tuscany, Italy. Kate Upton is a committed Christian. She has one child with Verlander. Their daughter Genevieve was born in November 2018.

"Verlander, Kate Upton announce birth of child" - @ theScore MLB

The pair have appeared on several talk shows and made countless media appearances together.

Following Justin Verlander's 2022 MLB All-Star game selection, Upton took to social media to praise him. She said:

"Justin had TJ surgery and had to step away from playing for almost two years. He has put in so much work to be where he is today."

She was referring to the Tommy John reconstructive surgery that Verlander underwent in 2020.

Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton is with him through it all

Justin Verlander looks poised to win the Cy Young Award yet again after posting a 18-4 record and 1.75 ERA this season. Last night, Verlander recorded his fifth postseason win against the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the ALCS. He allowed only one run through six innings and struck out 11 batters. Justin Verlander's wife must be proud.

Poll : 0 votes