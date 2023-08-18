Is Aaron Boone on the hot seat? MLB insider drops update about Yankees manager's future in chastening season

Aaron Boone's New York Yankees have struggled to get their act right in 2023. The Bronx Bombers are currently fifth in the AL East with a 60-61 record and 6.5 games out of the final wild card spot.

When the Yankees fell below .500 following their sweep at the hands of the Atlanta Braves, reports suggested that Boone could be the first manager to get the sack this season.

Even MLB insider Jon Heyman suggested that Boone is now on the hot seat as the Yankees continue to fall out of playoff contention. Heyman appeared on Ryan Sampson's "Around The Bases" podcast on Friday and said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think Boone's probably the one on the hot seat, I don't think he's the culprit. The GM is really the one that makes an impact"

Expand Tweet

Boone has reportedly taken over as the bookies' favorite to get fired, ahead of New York Mets manager Buck Showalter.

The Mets are presently fourth in the NL East with a 55-66 and 7.5 games out of the final wild card spot. However, the team will face an uphill battle to book a playoff berth after having traded ace pitchers Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander before the deadline.

Here are the odds for the first MLB manager to get fired in 2023:

Aaron Boone, New York Yankees (+200)

Buck Showalter, New York Mets (+300)

Phil Nevin, Los Angeles Angels (+400)

Pedro Grifol, Chicago White Sox (+600)

Bob Melvin, San Diego Padres (+800)

Can Aaron Boone and the Yankees turn their fortunes this season?

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone

The New York Yankees are facing a challenging battle to get into the playoffs this year. However, they can still mathematically qualify for the postseason if they end the season on a high.

The Yankees cannot afford to lose any more games tight games. Moreover, they'll need their talismanic captain Aaron Judge to fire on all cylinders for the remainder of the 2023 campaign.