Is Aaron Judge playing today? Latest injury update and availability status of Yankees star

On April 27, Aaron Judge departed the fourth inning of a game against the Texas Rangers, citing hip soreness after sliding into third base.

Although the defending MVP is not expected to be out of the lineup for more than a few games, it's a sobering experience for a man who went through 2022 virtually without a single scratch.

The New York Yankees outfielder played in all but five games last year for his team. His unwavering presence in the lineup enabled the 6-foot-7 juggernaut to have a season like no other.

In 2022, Judge hit 62 home runs. By doing so, he surpassed the previous single-season record of 61, which was set by fellow Yankee Roger Maris during the 1961 season.

After the historic campaign, the 30-year old was named the first Yankees captain since Derek Jeter and was inked to a nine-year, $360 million extension (rendering him the highest-paid position player in history).

"Aaron Judge returns to Arlington for the first time since... 62" - MLB Network

So far in 2023, Judge has appeared in all 26 Yankee games to date. Although his offensive production has cooled, especially by comparison to last season, he has still contributed 6 home runs and 14 RBIs for the Yankees in 2023.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Aaron Judge has been pulled from the game in RF against the Rangers in the bottom of the 4th inning.



Judge had an awkward head-first slide at third base yesterday. Aaron Judge has been pulled from the game in RF against the Rangers in the bottom of the 4th inning.Judge had an awkward head-first slide at third base yesterday. https://t.co/9sWK9IafEA

"Aaron Judge has been pulled from the game in RF against the Rangers in the bottom of the 4th inning. Judge had an awkward head-first slide at third base yesterday." - FOX Sports: MLB

Aaron Judge will have some time to strategize in recovery

Additionally, Judge's injury comes at a tense time for the team.

Although the Bronx Bombers still boast a record of 15-11, they now find themselves in fourth place in the uber-competetive AL East, six full games behind the 21-5 Tampa Bay Rays.

As a team, the New York Yankees place 19th out of 30 MLB teams when it comes to batting average, despite placing fourth by the end of last season. Judge, who is only hitting .261 compared to .311 last year, has the fifth highest average on the team.

While Judge may well be the best baseball hitter in the world, offseason fanfare could easily have provided distractions for the big man as he prepared for the 2023 campaign.

Hopefully, some time to rest will ensure that the Linden, California-native is ready for some summer super-slugging.

