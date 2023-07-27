Is Aaron Judge pushing hard for Yankees return? Questions arise as captain prepares to play vs Orioles

The New York Yankees' Aaron Judge is on the mend after his toe injury in June and is expected to return against the Baltimore Orioles this weekend. Judge tore a ligament in his toe after crashing into the Dodger Stadium fence on June 3 and has missed almost a quarter of the season since his injury.

With the Yankees falling out of the playoff spot in the American League East, last year's American League MVP is set to make a hastened MLB return. Although the 31-year-old's return will significantly boost the morale of the Yankees, question marks remain over the fitness of the star slugger.

He is currently continuing his rehab, playing simulated games at the New York Yankees' training complex in Florida. The 31-year-old outfielder, who set the record for most home runs in the AL last year, may need surgery in the offseason.

Even if Judge makes his return against the Orioles in the forthcoming weekend, it is unlikely that he will be fully fit as he has admitted to playing through the pain for the rest of the year.

Judge recently told MLB.com:

"It's not going to be pain-free. But we'll just get as close to manageable as we can."

The star slugger has skipped playing minor league games during rehab as he is trying to get back on the field for the Yankees as soon as possible. It could be a make-or-break time for the star performer.

Despite his injury concern, the Yankees are expected to reactivate him ahead of the weekend clash with manager Aaron Boone hoping to play him right field rather than serve as a designated hitter.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said:

"You don't just go from taking batting practice or lifting weights or working out to going out and playing nine innings, whether it's DH or right field. But hoping and feeling that right field will be in play. So this is all just part of kind of building him up a little better"

New York Yankees' season hinges on Aaron Judge's return

The reigning AL MVP's return could prove to be a pivotal moment in the Yankees' season this year. Although he won't be at his 100%, the Yankees would be buoyed by his arrival.

His absence since June 3 has highlighted the Yankees' over-reliance on their star performer this season. They have been averaging 3.90 runs per game since June, having averaged 4.72 runs per game before his injury.