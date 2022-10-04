Is Albert Pujols going to retire after the 2022 season? 

St. Louis Cardinals star Albert Pujols has been in the news recently as he hit his 700th career home run. It came as he returned to his old team for one last hoorah in front of hordes of adoring fans. Prior to the start of the season, Pujols' wife confirmed that 2022 would indeed be his last season playing ball.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Albert Pujols' wife, Deidre, says the 10x All-Star will retire following the 2021 season



Now that Pujols is within 62 dingers of the world record, fans have begun to wonder if he will stick around. Indeed, Pujols signed a 1-year deal with the Cardinals with the intention of finishing off his career where it started.

Albert Pujols was drafted in the 13th round of the MLB Entry Draft in 1999. In his rookie season, 2001, Pujols hit 37 home runs and 130 RBIs to win himself the Rookie of the Year Award. He became the first Cardinal to win that recognition since Todd Worrell in 1986.

With three MVP Awards and a pair of World Series wins, Pujols left the Cards in 2011. Eventually signing with the Los Angeles Angels, Albert Pujols played 10 seasons in Los Angeles for the Angels and the Dodgers. Unfortunately, as he aged, Pujols was plagued by injuries for most of the latter part of his career.

Before the 2022 season, Pujols signed a 1-year deal with the Cardinals worth $2.5 million. It is largely understood that Pujols decided to return as an homage to fans who had supported him earlier in his career. Pujols entered the 2022 season with 679 career home runs. Many expected that he might hit 700 this year.

MLB Vault @MLBVault 700 swings for 700 Albert Pujols homers. 🤯 700 swings for 700 Albert Pujols homers. 🤯 https://t.co/fUOmpdFo5e

On Friday, September 23rd, 2022, Pujols hit that milestone. In front of fans of his former team at Dodger Stadium, Pujols lofted his 21st home run of the season. The homer was also his 700th of the year.

Will Albert Pujols retire from baseball this year?

Pujols will go down in St. Louis Cardinals history

As much as fans would love to see Pujols come back for 2023, it does not look like he will. Before his 700th home run, Pujols told USA Today, "I’m still going to retire, no matter whether I end up hitting 693, 696, 700, whatever", it seems as though he will retire after this season. We can still all be glad that he treated fans to history before he did.

