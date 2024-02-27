Is Alex Rodriguez Hispanic? Uncovering truth behind 14x All-Star's heritage following recent NBA game appearance

Alex Rodriguez went viral over the weekend after fans had a tough time imagining that he was Hispanic. He made a TikTok video in which he said that he's from the Dominican Republic, surprising fans.

Rodriguez admitted in the video that he understands that he looks tan, which can be construed as not being Hispanic and just having a darker complexion, but that's not the case. He's an American citizen, but the 14-time All-Star is Hispanic.

Steve Covino, an MLB radio personality, said via Fox Sports Radio:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“People were shocked to find out this weekend that Alex Rodriguez was Dominican.

"He had to address it and confirm it on social media. It just baffles me that people are that stupid to not put two and two together. The world was SHOCKED to find out RODRIGUEZ was Hispanic!”

It's unclear what fans thought Rodriguez was, but he's Hispanic through and through.

Alex Rodriguez is Hispanic from the Dominican Republic

Is Alex Rodriguez Hispanic?

The query originally came out after the former Texas Rangers star was spotted at an NBA game and looked rather tan. Radio personality Steve Covino couldn't understand that and put emphasis on the fact that his last name is Rodriguez, a common Hispanic last name.

It's not a name non-Hispanic people have very often, so Covino was stunned to find out that there was a disconnect about the New York Yankees superstar's origins.

Alex Rodriguez was born in the Dominican Republic in 1975. Eventually, he would make it to the United States and become one of the most prolific hitters ever with the two aforementioned teams and the Seattle Mariners as well.

He's currently up for the Hall of Fame, but it remains to be seen if voters will let him in. His career, while impressive, is marred by a massive league-shaking scandal, where he took steroids.

Rodriguez got some votes in favor, but he only has 10 years on the ballot to convince 75% of the voters that he's worthy of entrance despite the scandal.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.