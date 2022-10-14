Is Carlos Correa a free agent? All-Star shortstop opts out of contract with the Minnesota Twins

Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa will be opting out of his contract and leaving his team 2 years before he was originally meant to. The move has ilicited shock among fans.

Carlos Correa was drafted in 2012 by the Houston Astros in the first round of that year's MLB Entry Draft. From the start, scouts knew that the youngster was destined for great things.

He made his debut with the Houston Astros on June 8th, 2015. That season, he would go on to hit 22 home runs and 68 RBIs en route to being named Rookie of the Year.

Carlos Correa was instrumental in helping the Astros bring home the 2017 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 2017 regular season was the best regular season of Correa's career. He finished with 24 home runs, 84 RBIs, and a batting average of .315.

He was also noted for his supreme defensive abilities at shortstop. He was part of the quartet along with Alex Bregman, Jose Altuve, and Yuli Gurriel, who appeared in more World Series games than any other infield combination.

When Correa's contract with the Houston Astros expired after the 2021 season, Astros fans figured that he would opt to resign so that he could stick around. After all the glory and success he has achieved in Houston, why would he leave?

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Carlos Correa is reportedly opting out of his contract with the Twins & will become a free agent, per @ElNuevoDia Carlos Correa is reportedly opting out of his contract with the Twins & will become a free agent, per @ElNuevoDia https://t.co/MLi1TkFt85

However, that is not how Correa felt. The All-Star shortstop opted to sign with the Minnesota Twins for a contract that would see him bag about $105 million over 3 seasons. The deal made him the highest paid shortstop in baseball.

Buster Olney @Buster_ESPN Carlos Correa will become a free agent again and hopes to get the contract he is looking for: “At 28, that’s the right decision” - via @elnuevodia elnuevodia.com/english/news/s… Carlos Correa will become a free agent again and hopes to get the contract he is looking for: “At 28, that’s the right decision” - via @elnuevodia elnuevodia.com/english/news/s…

On October 12th, Correa confirmed to Puerto Rican outlet La Nuevo Dia that he would be opting out of his contract so that he could "find the contract he was looking for." Correa went on to say that he felt that "at 28, that's the right decision."

Evidently, Correa feels that he holds a lot of bargaining power in the prime of his young career.

What's next for Carlos Correa?

It is hard to say where Correa will land next. The market for shortstops is always hot. Some have speculated that he may go south to Tampa Bay or potentially back to Houston. Like all things baseball, only time will tell.

