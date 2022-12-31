Is Derek Jeter the MLB's greatest shortstop of all time? 

It's hard to consider the modern-day New York Yankees without considering Derek Jeter. Jeter played for the Yankees from 1995 to 2014, marking a prestigious career with one of baseball's most esteemed teams.

During his time playing shortstop for the Yankees, Jeter accrued stats that are truly beyond reproach. He hit 260 home runs, had 1311 RBIs, and batted .310 on his career. As a member of the Yankees, Jeter won five World Series championships.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks "Everything about him screams out leader."



Throughout his career, many pondered whether or not Derek Jeter was indeed the best shortstop in the game. This claim has been widely disputed by those who feel that a closer look at Jeter's career cuts through all the fanfare and takes a look at the cold, hard facts.

The point most often made when it comes to Jeter's detractors is his fielding percentage. Although Jeter played more than 2,700 games at shortstop, he is beaten in fielding percentage by a several other players, some of whom are playing today.

Derek Jeter has a career fielding percentage of .9762 in about 23,000 innings played. By comparison, Francisco Lindor of the New York Mets and Jose Iglesias of the Colorado Rockies are both current players with higher fielding percentages. Jeter is number 45 on the list of all-time best fielding percentages.

In terms of hitting, Jeter was a contact hitter. This meant that he hit to get on base, not necessarily for power. Jeter hit over .300 in the majority of his seasons.

Yankees Videos @snyyankees Derek Jeter is at the podium with Aaron Judge today. Derek Jeter is at the podium with Aaron Judge today. 👀 https://t.co/3ot0Nf69G5

In conclusion, it is hard to know who was the best shortstop to ever play. Jeter's trophy case speaks for itself: multiple Gold Glove Awards, a Rookie of the Year Award and five World Series rings. Was he the best ever? It's up to the fans.

Derek Jeter will live on in New York Yankees lore

Since being inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2020, Jeter has had his number retired by the New York Yankees. He continues to be one of the most well-known faces in baseball and an abiding fan favorite. He may not be the best shortstop ever, but he was certainly one of the best.

