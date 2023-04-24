Is Drew Maggi Italian? Minor-league veteran's nationality and ethnicity explored

Andrew Jerome Maggi, known as Drew Maggi, is an infielder for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Maggi is a former phantom ballplayer. He spent two days on the Minnesota Twins' active roster but failed to make it to a major league game.

Maggi is of Italian descent. His descent further makes his passion for sports stronger. He proudly represents his heritage and is honored by the fact that he gets to represent his nation on the international platform.

Drew Maggi

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Pittsburgh Pirates Photo Day BRADENTON, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 22: Drew Maggi #73 of the Pittsburgh Pirates poses for a portrait during the 2023 Pittsburgh Pirates Photo Day at Pirate City on February 22, 2023 in Bradenton, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Apart from his contributions to MLB, Maggi has also participated in various international baseball tournaments. He was selected to represent the Italian national baseball team in both the 2017 World Baseball Classic and the 2019 European Baseball Championship. His role in the game is noteworthy and has helped the team achieve victories.

In September 2019, Maggi was also set to represent the Italian national baseball team at the Africa/Europe 2020 Olympic Qualification tournament that was held in Italy. However, he was unable to participate in the tournament as it was marred by a brawl that occurred during the game that took place on September 21, 2019.

Maggi spent a lifetime chasing his dream of playing in the major leagues,

Maggi has spent what seems like a lifetime behind chasing his dream of playing in the major leagues. After a long wait of 13 years of playing with the minors, Drew Maggi is finally ready to hit the MLB pitch with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Poll : 0 votes