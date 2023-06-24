Is Elly de la Cruz youngest player to hit for the cycle in MLB? Exploring history as Reds rookie erupts vs Braves

Elly De La Cruz, a rookie for the Cincinnati Reds, made headlines with his remarkable performance against the Atlanta Braves, where he hit for the cycle. The Dominican outfielder's achievement made him the youngest player in 51 years to accomplish this feat since Cesar Cedeno did it in 1972.

Cesar Cedeno, a former MLB player and coach, achieved the cycle during his time with the Houston Astros in 1972. As a Dominican center fielder, he accomplished this rare feat in only his second season in the MLB at the age of 20.

Elly De La Cruz's cycle was only the seventh in franchise history and the first since Eric Davis last did it in 1989 against San Diego. De La Cruz also also became only the third player to hit for the cycle within the first fifteen games since 1901.

Elly De La Cruz started with a double in the second inning before hitting a two-run home run in the third inning. He then hit an RBI single in the fifth innings and tripled in the sixth to record his fourth RBI of the night and gave the Reds a 11-7 lead on the night.

Elly De La Cruz fuels the Reds to their twelfth consecutive win

Cincinnati Reds' victory over the Atlanta Braves on Friday, took their winning streak to 12 games and to the top of the NL Central table. De La Cruz was instrumental in the win, with four hits to complete the cycle, the young rookie propelled his team to victory. The crowd at the Great American Ball Park got behind the Dominican as he continues to dazzle in the MLB.

