Is Freddie Freeman playing tonight against Cubs? All you need to know about Dodgers star's availability

The Los Angeles Dodgers could be getting some serious reinforcements on Friday night in the shape of Freddie Freeman. The future Hall of Famer has been sidelined since the end of March after suffering a right ankle injury when he slipped in the shower at his home. The concern surrounding the injury stems from the fact that he underwent surgery on the very same ankle this offseason.

Ad

Well, it appears that the Freddie Freeman could be set to return on Friday night. According to multiple sources, including MLB insider Jon Morosi, the 8-time All-Star is expected to be activated from the 10-day IL ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers' important series against the Chicago Cubs.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The impending return of Freeman is massive for the reigning World Series champions who have been able to post a 10-4 record this season. Despite having one of the deepest rosters in Major League Baseball, any team in the league would benefit from Freddie Freeman being in the lineup, not matter if he is 100% healthy or not.

Freeman has been limited to only 3 games this season but has picked up where he left off after being named the World Series MVP. Over 12 at-bats this season, Freeman has posted a .250 batting average with 2 home runs, 4 RBI, and a 1.083 OPS.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Having him back in the lineup next to Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts is a significant upgrade for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have been relying on Kike Hernandez at first base. Even if Freeman is not fully health, he is one of the best hitters of his generation and should make an instant impact.

Freddie Freeman's son Charlie is set to throw out the ceremonial first pitch on Friday night

Freeman's likely return to the lineup coincides with the two significant events surrounding the matchup against the Chicago Cubs. Not only will the Los Angeles Dodgers be giving out Freddie Freeman bobbleheads celebrating his walk-off World Series grand slaw against the New York Yankees, but his son Charlie will also be involved in the pre-game ceremonies.

Ad

Charlie Freeman is slated to throw out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the matchup against the Cubs. The moment will be a special one for the father of three as one of his other sons, Max, was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, sending the young boy to the hospital. Charlie's opening pitch will be a special moment for the Freeman family.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lyndon Suvanto Lyndon is a Journalist covering Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. An international handball player with Team Canada, Lyndon has traveled across the globe representing club and country. He also completed his studies at NAIT (Northern Alberta Institute of Technology) and Universite de Poitiers.



Author of the book "The Great Baseball Road Trip," Lyndon was able to combine his three favorite things: writing, sports, and travel! In the book he traveled across the USA for 66 days, visiting all 30 MLB stadiums, and creating one life-changing experience.



A Blue Jays fan, one of his favorite memories came during the 2015 ALDS when Jose Bautista hit his now-iconic bat-flip home run off the Rangers. Know More