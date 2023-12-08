Is George Brett married? Exploring personal life of Royals icon as documentary hits screens

Kansas City Royals legend George Brett has been honored with a documentary by the MLB Network, which follows his personal life and baseball journey that culminated in an MLB Hall of Fame career in 1999. The documentary, titled "Brett" released on the MLB Network on Thursday and has been received extremely well by fans across the country and beyond. As discussed in the documentary, the Royals icon married Lesley Davenport, with whom he had three children, and currently lives with in the Mission Hills suburb of Kansas City.

George Brett had a playing career as illustrious as any other player in the history of the MLB. Making his major league debut in 1973 for the Kansas City Royals, he went on to spend his entire 21-year career with his only MLB club. Over that period, he won the World Series title, made the All-Star 13 times, won three Silver Slugger awards, an AL MVP and became the only player to win the batting championship in three different decades (1976, 1980 and 1990). He finally retired as a player in 1993 but remains close to the club he spent his entire career with.

In 1992, just one year before retiring, Brett married Lesley Davenport, whom he had met in 1990. Together, they raised three children, Jackson, Dylan and Robin. The couple now live in the Mission Hills suburb of Kansas City and lead a considerably private life. Not much is known about Lindsey or what she did and does professionally, as the couple have always kept their personal lives private. What we do know is that they have been happily married for over 30 years now.

George Brett's documentary reveals several new insights on the Royals icon

However, there are several facts about his personal life with his father which are revealed in the documentary through some raw and captivating interviews. The documentary is available on the MLB Network for fans who want to watch it.

