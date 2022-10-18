Is Harrison Bader Jewish? Religious Orientation of the Yankees' Star 

Harrison Bader has quickly become a fan favorite since joining the New York Yankees in early August. His offensive abilities combined with his defensive prowess make him fit right in as a member of the Yankees. It's also caused fans to wonder more about his background.

Harrison Bader made a name for himself as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals, where he has played since 2017. The former Golden Glove winner came to the Yankees at the 2022 Trade Deadline. However, he was sidelined until mid-September with a lingering foot infection.

Last season, Bader committed to joining team Israel for the 2023 World Baseball Classic, scheduled to be held in Taiwan, Japan, and the USA next March. Upon his announcement, many became interested in his background, and when he came to New York, a city with a large Jewish population, interest waxed further.

Harrison Bader is indeed Jewish, however, he was raised in the Roman Catholic faith and reportedly does not observe Jewish holidays. Bader's father, Louis, has ancestry harkening back to the Ashkenazi Jewish peoples who moved to New York in massive numbers throughout the 20th century.

Bader was born and raised in Bronxville, New York, a city with a sizeable Jewish population. Bader attended Horace Mann High School and grew up cheering for the New York Yankees.

Due to his father's ancestry, Bader is eligible for Israeli citizenship and is thus entitled to suit up for Israel's baseball team in the upcoming World Baseball Classic.

"Harrison Bader is the third center fielder in Yankee history to hit three home runs in a single postseason." - @ Talkin' Baseball

Bader has been the best player for the Yankees in their ALDS matchup against the Cleveland Guardians this year. In 4 games, Bader has gone 4 for 14. Additionally, he has been the sparkplug for runs. His 3 home runs and 4 RBIs lead the team. The Yankees will play the winner-take-all 5th game of the NLDS against the Guardians on Monday night.

Harrison Bader at home in New York

Bader is seen as one of the most dynamic additions to the Yankees. Although his arrival shifted around the existing outfield lineup for the Yankees, it appears to have been the right move to bring him on board. Most importantly, the hometown kid seems to be enjoying himself.

