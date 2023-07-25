Is Joe Buck eyeing a return to the MLB booth? Former FOX sportscaster admits he 'misses' the game

Renowned sportscaster Joe Buck may have hinted at his future.

Buck stopped calling baseball after joining ESPN to call Monday Night Football. He ended a nearly three-decade-long stint as a national MLB broadcaster for FOX after switching to Monday Night Football on ESPN.

Following his switch, the sportscaster turned down an opportunity to call an MLB game for ESPN, suggesting he doesn't have that "itch."

However, Joe Buck remembered his early days while speaking on "The Zone with Jason Anderson" on Kansas City’s 810 WHB radio. He said that he misses calling local baseball games:

“You know what I miss? I miss how I started,” Buck told Anderson. “I miss doing local baseball. I miss putting on a headset and being the eyes and ears of Cardinal fans, Royal fans, Rangers fans, whatever. That’s more fun than being Switzerland and getting all the junk that comes with it.”

While he missed lending his voice for the local games, the former FOX broadcaster had no regrets about his departure from the MLB panel. He suggested he had done more than enough work as a baseball broadcaster:

"I’ve done 24 World Series, that’s enough for one person in a lifetime,” Buck continued. “That’s seven times more than I ever expected to do. I didn’t expect to do one. And to start and to do it when I was 27 and to finish when I was in my early 50s, I’m proud of all that and those moments and I didn’t blow it, really, in any of those moments. But I don’t miss the national stuff.”

Joe Buck feels that baseball has passed him by

Joe Buck's decision to stay away from baseball has also got a lot to do with the changes the MLB has seen in the last couple of years.

In a recent chat with Barstool Sports’ "Pardon My Take," the sports commentator revealed he had a hard time recognizing players at the MLB All-Star Game earlier this month.

“I don’t know who any of them are and I haven’t been out that long,” he said.

While the former St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster is still a fan of the game, he is not up to date with the latest changes, admitting that the game had passed him by.

“It’s amazing how when you get off the train, it leaves you and you are standing at the station and it’s gone. Nobody cares and the game moves on. It’s a weird lesson to learn that way, but it’s the truth. It’s passed me by. I’m off the carousel here,” he concluded.

It looks as though Joe Buck won't be returning to baseball any time soon.

