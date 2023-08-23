Is Julio Rodriguez injured? Latest health update and expected recovery time of Mariners star

Julio Rodriguez was a late scratch for the surging Seattle Mariners last night. They've won eight games in a row and Rodriguez himself has been red hot, posting an MLB record 17 hits across four games. It was a tough loss for the team to handle.

Is Julio Rodriguez injured? The Mariners find themselves in the thick of the AL West race, just one game back of first place. Losing Rodriguez would be devastating.

Fortunately, the star outfielder is not injured, but rather sick. He was scratched due to a stomach illness last night.

How long will Julio Rodriguez be out?

Given that Julio Rodriguez does not have an actual injury, he should not be out for very long. He was a last-minute scratch for an illness, which did cost him one game. It's unlikely that he will miss much time at all.

Julio Rodriguez should be back sooner than later

The All-Star center fielder could miss another game tonight if he has lingering issues, but it's unlikely. Details about the severity of the illness are currently unknown.

Nevertheless, Rodriguez should be back in the lineup sooner than later, so the Mariners won't be struggling without him for very long. They're in the thick of what is turning out to be a very heated divisional race, so they need him very badly.