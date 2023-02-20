Is Kyle Tucker playing for Houston Astros in 2023? Latest arbitration news explored

Kyle Tucker became the unsung hero for the Houston Astros in the 2022 postseason. It wasn't merely his performances during the ALDS, ALCS, and World Series, but he registered some great at-bats throughout the season and was phenomenal with his defense in center field.

OF Kyle Tucker spoke yesterday to the gathered media in West Palm Beach, was asked about not being able to win his arbitration case in the offseason and what that means moving forward. "It's a little tough."

Tucker's camp and the Houston Astros negotiated his salary for the 2023 season. Tucker wanted a base salary of $7.5 million for the upcoming season, but the Astros were stern and only offered $5 million. The situation led to an arbitration case, and the verdict on Sunday turned down Kyle's claims outright.

Tucker seemed a bit miffed with the decision, but rest assured, he vowed to continue playing with the Astros with the same fervor. Tucker also said that the procedure had no negative effects on his connection with the Astros, in contrast to the Milwaukee Brewers' Corbin Burnes earlier in the week.

Cristian Javier inked a five-year, $64 million contract extension after Astros GM Dana Brown disclosed on Thursday that he had discussed a long-term deal with Javier's agency. Tucker is still open to the idea, despite saying on Saturday that the topic was not brought up during the arbitration sessions.

Kyle Tucker is focused on the 2023 MLB Season

Tucker's most recent season in the major leagues saw him hit .257 with 30 home runs, 107 RBIs, and 25 stolen bases while also earning his first Gold Glove Award.

On November 5 at Minute Maid Park, the Astros defeated the Phillies to win the World Series, and he was selected to the American League All-Star team for the first time in his playing career. He also recorded the final out for the Astros in the World Series, clinching game six against the Phillies.

Tucker, along with teammate Ryan Pressly, were chosen for the All-MLB Second Team in December, while former teammate Justin Verlander, current teammate Jose Altuve (at second base), Yordan Alvarez (the designated hitter), and Framber Valdez (the left-handed pitcher) were chosen for the first team.

