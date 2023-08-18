Is LLWS double elimination? Breaking down rules, regulations and format 

On August 16, the Little League World Series (LLWS) got underway in the town of South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. It was the first opportunity of the year for fans to see the brightest rising stars in the game.

The 2023 tournament will mark the 76th time that boys between the ages of 10 and 12 take to the field in the LLWS. Last year, Team Hawaii captured the victory with a momentous win over Curacao.

This year, twenty teams will be competing in the Little League World Series. This number will be comprised of ten teams representing various regions across the USA, as well as ten teams who represent international Little League organizations.

"Is it strange you can bet on the Little League World Series? (By the way, Media is 4/1 to win the US bracket)" - Chris O'Connell

The Little League World Series is a double elimination tournament. This means that teams are allowed one loss. Two losses, however, will spell elimination from the tournament.

Across the 38 total games set to be played at the 2023 LLWS, 16 will be in the "Lower Bracket". This is comprised of teams who lost their first game, but can still make it to the semifinal round if they win the rest of their games. Notably, the tournament did away with consolation games wherein two 0-2 teams play each other.

The idea behind enacting a double-elimination format is so that players can make the most out of their once-in-a-lifetime experience playing at the LLWS. Some teams, such as Cuba, are making their first-ever appearance, and the tournament's organizers want to make it worth their while.

Seattle Little League has already established themselves as a contender after beating Maine by a score of 10-0. Washington was represented by future Boston Red Sox pitcher Jon Lester in 1996, a tournament that they won.

"12 year old Fan Chen-Jun is topping out at 81mph in the Little League World Series right now" - Barstool Sports

LLWS will always be special to the participants

With the tournament set to reach its zenith with a USA-International final on August 27, the work has been cut out for most teams. While some alumnus, like former Los Angeles Dodgers MVP Cody Bellinger, is a former LLWS star, many more will never see an MLB clubhouse. As such, it could not be more important for these players to try hard, make memories, and most importantly, have fun.