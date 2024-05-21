Is Mets' Pete Alonso extension in danger? Francisco Lindor and Edwin Diaz's poor form might impact All-Star slugger's future in Queens

Pete Alonso's 202 home runs since 2019 represent more long shots than any other New York Mets player during that time. However, due to the realities on the ground, some pundits believe that extending the slugger will be more difficult than it may appear.

On Tuesday, analyst Joel Sherman wrote a piece in the New York Post. In his article, Sherman claimed that the Mets already have a lot of money tied up in underperforming - or even absent players. Needless to say, this might make offering a long-term contract to Alonso hard once his one-year, $20.5 million deal expires.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"For Post+, the Mets are being let down by their remaining players with long-term contracts. That is clearly hurting their chances to contend. Will it impact how Cohen thinks about Alonso? Also: a made-up trade involving the Mariners and more." - Joel Sherman

In his writing, Sherman singled out two underperfoming members of the New York Mets in particular: shortstop Francisco Lindor and closer Edwin Diaz. Lindor and Diaz are both expensive, and make $34.1 million and $20.4 million each year annually. However, both are struggling.

Lindor, who won a pair of Gold Gloves and two Silver Sluggers during his days with the Cleveland Indians, is hitting just .193 on the season. Diaz, who missed all of 2023 with injury, has surrendered seven earned runs in his past 2.1 innings.

Expand Tweet

"Edwin Diaz broke down in tears at his locker when he was done speaking with reporters after Francisco Lindor and Sean Reid-Foley consoled him. The Mets say Diaz is taking a temporary step back from the closer role" - Victor Weiland

Sherman's logic is that because these stars are relatively immoveable due to their long contracts, the money to pay Pete Alonso will not be available. Moreover, some $65 million of the team's league-high $340 million are going to Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander, two players who do not even play for the team anymore.

Pete Alonso looks set to make free agency leap of faith

Despite his obvious talent, Pete Alonso has never signed a deal for longer than one year with the Mets. Recently, several outlets reported that the first baseman actually declined a seven-year, $158 million extension last season, with his agent, Scott Boras, saying:

“Note there are none available in free agency and none coming [in the next few years]. Plus, he’s New York proven, which is an unanswered question for many others — not Pete. It’s elite-level durability and production at a prime age, which is simply something most MLB teams do not possess. They will covet the opportunity to have free-agent access to such talent.”

While the situation in Queens is less than ideal, Pete Alonso knows his value, and it is likely that most other MLB teams do as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback