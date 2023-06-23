Is MLB The Show 23 on Xbox One? Game access and availability

MLB The Show 23 has been a huge hit among baseball fans across the world since its release in March. While many are already well into the depths of the game and trying out all the new features, there are always new users joining in who wonder whether the game can be played on their console or not.

If you are an Xbox One user, the answer is yes. MLB The Show 23 is available on both Xbox One and the Xbox Series X. This comes as good news to all current-gen users who thought that it would only be available to next-gen users.

While only available on PlayStation, MLB The Show first became available on the Xbox in 2021. That was the first year the game crossed platforms and became available to all users. Prior to that, Xbox users only had access to MLB 2k which was discontinued afterward.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

bestamzstuff @yassines3 #xbox_games_2023 dlvr.it/Sr5qLv MLB The Show 23 for Nintendo Switch: Price: (as of – Details) MLB The Show 23 gets you closer than ever to living your baseball dreams on the diamond. Shock the game and Own The Show with your favorite players, your favorite… #Xbox_Games MLB The Show 23 for Nintendo Switch: Price: (as of – Details) MLB The Show 23 gets you closer than ever to living your baseball dreams on the diamond. Shock the game and Own The Show with your favorite players, your favorite… #Xbox_Games #xbox_games_2023 dlvr.it/Sr5qLv

Sammy @iTs_Lu23 I just started playing Xbox again … mannnn I’m addicted to MLB the show right now Frfr I just started playing Xbox again … mannnn I’m addicted to MLB the show right now Frfr😂

MLB The Show 23 takes its place as the most popular baseball simulation game

While many considered MLB The Show 22 to be a hit and a miss for the organization, they came roaring back this year with the much-improved game. The new game comes with several new features and a shakeup in gameplay which has been refreshing for players.

Its most significant addition is the Negro League feature in the game, which takes the player on a single-player story featuring several different legends of the game. It has been a huge hit among players and is a revolutionary idea in the franchise's history.

Poll : 0 votes