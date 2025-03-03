Is MLB The Show 25 Cross-Platform? Exploring crossplay options for upcoming video game

MLB The Show 25, along with the baseball regular season, comes out this month. It's one of the most exciting titles of the year, especially for fans of the sport or sports games in general. It is available on a wide variety of platforms, but will those platforms be able to play with one another?

Does MLB The Show 25 have crossplay?

Many modern video games have crossplay enabled. With the days of platform exclusives fading and the bridge between consoles stronger than ever, most games are able to be played with others regardless of platform.

That is the case with this title. MLB The Show, which stars Elly De La Cruz, Gunnar Henderson and Paul Skenes on the cover, supports cross-platform play on all platforms. The official FAQ page for the game confirms this.

Will MLB The Show support cross-progression?

The other question around multiple platforms is whether or not the game will support cross-progression. This is a feature that allows players to pick up their saved data across game versions.

Elly De La Cruz is an MLB The Show 25 cover athlete (Imagn)

If you have a copy of the game on PlayStation but your friend has it on Xbox, you can still access your save file through your account on either platform. You just have to link the primary PlayStation Network, Xbox Live, and Nintendo Online accounts to the MLB The Show account you create for the game.

This works wonders if you're getting multiple versions of the game. Players may have it on the PlayStation 5 for maximum performance, but they may also want a mobile version with a Nintendo Switch, and they can have both and not worry about losing data.

What platforms is MLB The Show 25 on?

MLB The Show 25 is available on three platforms. Shockingly, PC isn't one of them. It remains on the outside looking in for this title. The other major platforms, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch will get a version. It is not available on last-gen consoles like the Xbox One or PlayStation 4, however.

