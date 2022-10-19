Is Nestor Cortes a Good Pitcher? The Yankee Pitcher's Finest Moments In the Pinstripes

Nestor Cortes has become a New York Yankees pitching legend. Some are saying that he might be one of the next great stars. Let's explore what makes Cortes so good.

Originally from Cuba, Cortes attended high school in Hialeah, Florida, where his mighty arm drew more than a little bit of attention from big-time MLB clubs.

Nestor Cortes was drafted by the New York Yankees in 2013 in the 36th round, leaving many teams wishing they'd selected him sooner. Cortes made the first appearance of his MLB career against the Minnesota Twins in 2018, striking out two in as many innings.

However, Cortes was shipped to the Baltimore Orioles, then the Seattle Mariners in 2018. Finding little success with his new team, Cortes returned to the Yankees as a free agent in 2020. The fun was only about to start.

It was 2021 when Cortes really began to shine. Cortes split his time between the bullpen and a starting role in 2022. In all, he made 22 appearances and garnered an ERA of only 2.90.

YES Network @YESNetwork "I was just able to keep that tunnel vision towards the end and finish strong."



An All-Star in 2022, Nestor Cortes looks to lead the Yankees even further this year in Game 5. "I was just able to keep that tunnel vision towards the end and finish strong."An All-Star in 2022, Nestor Cortes looks to lead the Yankees even further this year in Game 5. https://t.co/htJlIriy7Q

""I was just able to keep that tunnel vision towards the end and finish strong." An All-Star in 2022, Nestor Cortes looks to lead the Yankees even further this year in Game 5." - @ YES Network

2022 was even better. In April 2022, Cortes threw 9 pitches in an inning, all strikes, to retire the side of the Baltimore Orioles. It was the first immaculate inning of the year for the Yankees. In May, Cortes lasted well into the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers without allowing a hit.

On September 26th, the Boston Red Sox were visiting Yankee Stadium for a showdown with their timeless rival. Cortes threw 6 scoreless, hittless innings when a rain delay was called, and the game would never resume.

"Nestor Cortes Complete Game Shutout" - @ New York Yankees

Cortes was credited with a complete game shutout, the only Yankee pitcher to achieve that feat in their 99-win 2022 season. Cortes finished 2022 with an ERA of 2.44 and a record of 12-4 in 28 starts.

What's next for Nestor Cortes?

Cortes will make his second appearance of the postseason in the crucial Game 5 of the ALDS tonight for the Yankees against the Cleveland Guardians. Cortes is eligible for arbitration next season, meaning the Yankees will have to sweeten the pot to keep a player they once were all too quick to discard.

Poll : 0 votes