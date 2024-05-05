Is Steven Kwan Playing Tonight against Angels - May 05

Steven Kwan exited Saturday night's contest with a hamstring issue, putting his status in doubt for the series finale against the Los Angeles Angels. As the Cleveland Guardians try to go for the series sweep, they may not have their star left fielder in the lineup. Is Kwan going to play on Sunday, May 5?

Is Steven Kwan playing today?

Steve Kwan is not expected to play today. He suffered a left hamstring tightness in Saturday's victory and is not likely to be in the lineup on Sunday. The Sacramento Bee and Reuters are reporting that the rubber matchup probably won't have Kwan in it.

Hamstring injuries can make it hard to walk and stand. Even if it's not a tear or a strain, it will take a few days for it to feel whole again, making it difficult to run in the meantime. Kwan is a great base runner and one of the best defensive outfielders, and this will hamper him greatly.

Kwan opened up about the injury and his past ailments (via Cleveland.com):

“I’ve had a history of hamstring issues before,” said Kwan. “We’re just trying to keep it safe... A hamstring (injury) is always concerning. Especially with my history. It’s not something to be optimistic about, but we’ll see. It feels OK now, but Sunday will be the big day. We’ll see how sore it is. We’ll see.”

Kwan has not made a trip to the injured list since joining the Guardians' starting lineup in 2021. However, he has had a few hamstring issues that have popped up time and again.

Steven Kwan is unlikely to play today

In 32 games, Steven Kwan’s hitting an American League-best .353 with 28 runs, three home runs and 11 RBI. He was replaced by Gabriel Arias and then Will Brennan on Saturday, and one of them or a backup outfielder will take his spot on Sunday if he can't play.

Myles Straw is in AAA right now, and he could be recalled to play the outfield in place of Kwan, who has 35 defensive runs saved in 2837.2 innings in the outfield. He has four DRS in 283 innings in 2024 already.

