Is Tanner Bibee's MLB season over? Guardians' Rookie of the Year contender suffers major concern during Rangers game

Cleveland Guardians rookie Tanner Bibee faced a severe injury issue on Saturday during the game against the Texas Rangers. The right-hander left the game after what, at first glance, seemed to be a foot injury. Bibee's injury is being described by the Guardians as right hip tightness.

Bibee will have additional tests, including an MRI, on Sunday.

Tom Withers tweeted and revealed:

"Guardians rookie Tanner Bibee not going on road trip. He’ll stay back to undergo treatment on hip. Appears his season is over."

Bibee spoke about the injury and shared how he felt:

“It’s all right,” Bibee said after the game. “I mean, I’m obviously not really moving around a ton, but we’ll see how it feels tomorrow. I think it’s more of a thing to kind of monitor how I feel tomorrow, how I wake up, how it feels.”

What is Guardians' future after Tanner Bibee's injury?

Bibee's injury is the most recent unfavorable turn of events for a Guardians rotation that has struggled with injuries all season. Right-handed pitchers Triston McKenzie and Shane Bieber are both on the 60-day injured list right now, and righty Cal Quantrill missed a substantial amount of time earlier this season due to injury.

Since the team's three most reliable starters have missed time this season due to injury, Bibee has taken on the role of rotation's mainstay.

If Bibee's injury ends his 2023 season, it will undoubtedly have been a successful one that will likely draw some attention in the vote for AL Rookie of the Year.

Bibee received his first promotion to the major leagues on April 26, 2023. On the same day as the starting pitcher against the Colorado Rockies, he made his major league debut. Bibee made history by becoming the only Cleveland pitcher to record at least five straight strikeouts in a Major League debut during the live-ball era (1920–present).