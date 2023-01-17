Is Texas Rangers prospect Pablo Guerrero related to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.?

The Guerrero baseball family continues to grow as the Texas Rangers announced the signing of international prospect Pablo Guerrero. Pablo is the son of Hall of Fame slugger Vladimir Guerrero and is also the brother of Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Pablo is one of the eight children of Vladimir Guerrero, and may not be the last of the family to transition into professional baseball. Pablo Guerrero's 12-year-old cousin Wilton Guerrero Jr. has been seen taking batting practice as well.

Antonio Puesán @antoniopuesan Pablo Guerrero, another stud in the family signs with @Rangers (no bonus revealed) - he's Vladimir Guerrero son and younger brother of @27vladdyjr this is the best Guerrero body i've seen at that age. Pablo Guerrero, another stud in the family signs with @Rangers (no bonus revealed) - he's Vladimir Guerrero son and younger brother of @27vladdyjr this is the best Guerrero body i've seen at that age. https://t.co/lgJEptAbC7

The teenager, who has played both third base and in the outfield, trains in the Dominican Republic with his uncle Wilton Guerrero. While he is still young, fans are buzzing over his swing in comparison to his brother and father. If he follows the same trajectory as his brother, Pablo may be another star from the Guerrero baseball family.

This was his swing at age 12, compared to his dad and big brother, Vlad Jr. Clearly runs in the family.

The #Rangers have signed 16-year-old international free agent Pablo Guerrero, the son of Vlad Sr., per @BenBadler and @hgomez27 This was his swing at age 12, compared to his dad and big brother, Vlad Jr. Clearly runs in the family. The #Rangers have signed 16-year-old international free agent Pablo Guerrero, the son of Vlad Sr., per @BenBadler and @hgomez27.This was his swing at age 12, compared to his dad and big brother, Vlad Jr. Clearly runs in the family. https://t.co/cadss2x308

Pablo is not the only international prospect signed by the Texas Rangers with ties to Major League Baseball. The Rangers already have the younger brother of All-Star Ronald Acuna Jr. in their Minor League ranks, Luisangel Acuna.

A look at the career of Pablo Guerrero's father Vladimir Guerrero Sr.

Vladimir Guerrero is one of the most exciting players of his generation. The free-swinging Guerrero made his MLB debut at the age of 21 with the Montreal Expos. Throughout his eight seasons with the Expos, Vlad hit 234 home runs and 702 RBIs, while maintaining an incredible .323 batting average. He was also selected to four All-Star teams.

In 2004, Guerrero signed a five-year, $70 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels. That same season, Vlad won the first and only MVP award of his career. He spent six seasons with the Angels before spending the final two seasons of his career with the Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles.

In 2018, Vladimir Guerrero was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. He finished his career with 449 home runs, 1,496 RBIs, and a .931 OPS. He also finished his Hall of Fame career with a dazzling .318 batting average.

