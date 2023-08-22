Is Wander Franco married to Rachelly Paulino? Exploring family life of Rays star under investigation

Wander Franco is currently under investigation for dating a minor. One woman, Loredana Chevalier, accused him of being in a relationship with her and claimed that she's just 14 years old. Another complaint from a minor was levied against the shortstop.

With all the investigations surrounding Wander Franco, it was revealed that he has a wife. They're still looking into his alleged relationships with minors, but in doing so, they discovered that Franco is married.

The Tampa Bay Rays star's wife's name is Rachelly Paulino, and she herself was the subject of some unofficial investigating on the part of the Daily Mail and social media users.

Who is Wander Franco's wife?

According to research, Wander Franco is married to Rachelly Paulino. The two are reportedly high school sweethearts, though her existence and their marriage was largely kept silent until these investigation.

Nancy Aybar referred to Paulino as her "daughter in law" on social media as a result of the accusations. She is Franco's mother and sister of former Los Angeles Angels infielder Erick Aybar.

Franco's life is being thrust into the spotlight, but Paulino has largely remained out of it. Most weren't even aware of her existence until these troubling allegations came out against the shortstop.

She's still relatively private, but she is married to the All-Star. The two have been married for some time, though a date is unclear at this time. More information may come out in the investigations.