Is Wander Franco's $182,000,000 contract in jeopardy? Analyzing Rays star's potential losses amid career threatening allegations

Wander Franco, per those with knowledge of the situation, is at risk of losing his All-Star MLB career. The shortstop could very well never play again thanks to his inappropriate relationship with a woman who says she is 14 years old.

Wander Franco, who is 22 years old, could lose out on a lot of money if that were the case. After the alleged victim came forward and revealed the pair's illicit relationship, the league stepped in to investigate and a lifetime ban is possible.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

That would, naturally, preclude Franco from making any more money on contracts. He wouldn't be able to play anymore and thus unable to sign any future deals. However, his current contract might also be at risk.

What Wander Franco stands to lose in alleged minor relationship case

Wander Franco wouldn't just be excluded from future contracts if he is found guilty by the MLB and the Tampa Bay Rays. His current contract, which is for $182 million over 11 seasons, could be voided as well.

This was the largest contract ever handed out by the Rays. He was supposed to be a cornerstone for years to come as the team rarely hands out any big contracts to any star players these days.

Expand Tweet

A morality clause, which is present in the vast majority of MLB contracts, would void his massive contract if found guilty. This is there to protect teams from having to pay serious sums of money to players who aren't playing due to illegal or unlawful behavior.

Wander Franco could lose millions

The Rays couldn't predict that this would happen, so they are protected in the event that Franco is banned and he would lose out on all the money he had coming to him.