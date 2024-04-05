"Is that not a women’s purse?" - Fans react as Yoshinobu Yamamoto makes a splash with $7,300 Chanel handbag at Dodgers home opener

LA Dodgers Japanese star Yoshinobu Yamamoto is set to make his second start of the season in Game 2 of a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Ahead of his home opener with LA at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, the RHP pitcher was spotted getting out of his black SUV wearing a simple T-shirt and dark grey jeans. However, what caught the eye of the masses was his stylish Chanel large boy handbag, which reportedly costs $7,300 in the retail market.

Take a look at Yoshinobu Yamamoto's latest handbag in this Instagram thread:

MLB fans were quick to notice the stylish, trendy bag that Yamamoto carried along with him before taking to the mound inside the Dodger stadium for the first time in his career.

Most fans directed snarky comments towards Yoshinobu Yamamoto's handbag, stating that it looked like a woman's purse, while others appreciated his style. However, the former sentiment was more common in the comment section.

"Is that not a women's purse," said one fan

Screenshot of fan reactions from mlb.fits post on Instagram

Yoshinobu Yamamoto signed the biggest contract ever received by a baseball pitcher in the MLB with the LA Dodgers this past offseason, which stood at $325 million over 12 years.

Yamamoto made the move after making an impact in the NPB with the Orix Buffaloes, which saw him win a Japan Series and three Eiji Sawamura awards, which are equivalent to the Cy Young Award in the MLB.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto was successful in his Dodger Stadium debut last Saturday

Yoshinobu Yamamoto took the mound for the second time in the Dodger Blue and the first time at home in LA on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals.

In his maiden outing against the San Diego Padres during the Seoul Series, he was taken to the cleaners. He only pitched for one inning and gave up four hits and five earned runs as he registered a loss in his first major league outing.

On Saturday, he took to the mound for the first time inside the Dodger Stadium. Despite LA losing the contest 6-5, Yamamoto impressed the fans with his pitching prowess as he pitched five innings, gave up zero runs on two hits, and struck out five hitters.

Despite a difficult start to his MLB career, Yamamoto is showcasing signs of making a considerable impact for the LA Dodgers in 2024 to fully justify his mammoth contract.

