Isaac Paredes' girlfriend Paulina Quiroz pairs netted bikini top with chic panama hat for serene boat ride

Houston Astros infielder Isaac Paredes is set to rejoin the team later this week while his girlfriend, Paulina Quiroz, is enjoying the serene beach view of Florida.Paredes has been out of action since July due to a hamstring injury and has been working out in the spring training facility at West Palm Beach, Florida. On Wednesday, the two-time All-Star shared a picture of her girlfriend posing in a bikini top with a chic Panama hat.(Image source - Instagram)Paulina Quiroz reshared the post in her Instagram story, along with a clip of her boat ride. She also shared the picture of the Astros statue commemorating their two World Series titles.(Image source - Instagram)Paredes reportedly started dating Quiroz earlier this year after the Astros star proposed her at Minute Maid Park in May. The Astros infielder had the Jumbotron displaying:&quot;Will you be my girlfriend?&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostParedes had a bouquet and a baseball with the same message as he had proposed to her, with Paulina saying &quot;yes&quot; and seemingly overwhelmed by emotions before hugging the Astros star.Isaac Paredes edging closer to Astros return per manager Joe EspadaThe Astros are in the crucial stretch of the regular season, involved in an intense race for postseason qualification. They will be taking on division rivals and fellow playoff contenders, the Seattle Mariners, later this week.Manager Joe Espada shared an update on Isaac Paredes' potential return with the postseason looming.“I think where he’s at right now, we are in a position where we feel good about it being sooner rather than later,” Espada said. “I think the next day or two will determine when Paredes will be activated.”Espada said he is pleased with the star infielder's progress and is counting on Paredes to help the team in crucial games.“We are pleased with the work he’s gotten down [in Florida],” Espada said. “He’s gotten over 14 at-bats and again, it’s all about how he feels and how he’s recovering and how he’s bouncing back.We don’t have that many days left, so we feel good about the amount of work, the quality of work he’s done, that if we decide to activate him, that he’s gotten enough reps, we feel good about his production.”The Astros hold a 0.5 game lead over the Mariners in the AL East heading into the series opener on Friday. The outcome of the series could prove to be a pivotal moment in the Astros' season.