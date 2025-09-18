  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Isaac Paredes' girlfriend Paulina Quiroz pairs netted bikini top with chic panama hat for serene boat ride

Isaac Paredes' girlfriend Paulina Quiroz pairs netted bikini top with chic panama hat for serene boat ride

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 18, 2025 04:31 GMT
MLB: Texas Rangers at Houston Astros - Source: Imagn
Isaac Paredes' girlfriend Paulina Quiroz pairs netted bikini top with chic panama hat for serene boat ride - Source: Imagn

Houston Astros infielder Isaac Paredes is set to rejoin the team later this week while his girlfriend, Paulina Quiroz, is enjoying the serene beach view of Florida.

Ad

Paredes has been out of action since July due to a hamstring injury and has been working out in the spring training facility at West Palm Beach, Florida. On Wednesday, the two-time All-Star shared a picture of her girlfriend posing in a bikini top with a chic Panama hat.

(Image source - Instagram)
(Image source - Instagram)

Paulina Quiroz reshared the post in her Instagram story, along with a clip of her boat ride. She also shared the picture of the Astros statue commemorating their two World Series titles.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
(Image source - Instagram)
(Image source - Instagram)

Paredes reportedly started dating Quiroz earlier this year after the Astros star proposed her at Minute Maid Park in May. The Astros infielder had the Jumbotron displaying:

Ad
"Will you be my girlfriend?"
Ad

Paredes had a bouquet and a baseball with the same message as he had proposed to her, with Paulina saying "yes" and seemingly overwhelmed by emotions before hugging the Astros star.

Isaac Paredes edging closer to Astros return per manager Joe Espada

The Astros are in the crucial stretch of the regular season, involved in an intense race for postseason qualification. They will be taking on division rivals and fellow playoff contenders, the Seattle Mariners, later this week.

Ad

Manager Joe Espada shared an update on Isaac Paredes' potential return with the postseason looming.

“I think where he’s at right now, we are in a position where we feel good about it being sooner rather than later,” Espada said. “I think the next day or two will determine when Paredes will be activated.”

Espada said he is pleased with the star infielder's progress and is counting on Paredes to help the team in crucial games.

Ad
“We are pleased with the work he’s gotten down [in Florida],” Espada said. “He’s gotten over 14 at-bats and again, it’s all about how he feels and how he’s recovering and how he’s bouncing back.
We don’t have that many days left, so we feel good about the amount of work, the quality of work he’s done, that if we decide to activate him, that he’s gotten enough reps, we feel good about his production.”

The Astros hold a 0.5 game lead over the Mariners in the AL East heading into the series opener on Friday. The outcome of the series could prove to be a pivotal moment in the Astros' season.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications