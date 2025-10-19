  • home icon
  • Isaac Paredes ties the knot with Paulina Quiroz, who shines in a red one-shoulder gown as the Astros star complements her look in a black tuxedo

Isaac Paredes ties the knot with Paulina Quiroz, who shines in a red one-shoulder gown as the Astros star complements her look in a black tuxedo

By Harshita Jain
Published Oct 19, 2025 14:01 GMT
Isaac Paredes with his partner Paulina Quiroz.(pauquiroze/Instagran)
Isaac Paredes with his partner Paulina Quiroz (image credits: instagram/pauquiroze)

Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes tied the know with his girlfriend, Paulina Quiroz. He posted a carousel of pictures on Instagram on Sunday.

The images featured Quiroz in a red one-shoulder gown, while Paredes wore a classic black tuxedo. One snap showed them sharing a romantic kiss.

"Wedding💍🤍, " Paredes wrote.
Quiroz also shared a proposal photo dump on May 12, where she held a large bouquet of red and white roses with a princess tiara. The stadium scoreboard displayed a Spanish message in the background.

“Paulina Quiroz, will you be my girlfriend? (translated in English)”

She added a four-word caption.

“❤️ 🙏🏻 God be with us,” Quiroz wrote.

Quiroz and Paredes both have Mexican roots. He is from Hermosillo and she hails from Navojoa. They celebrated three months of being a couple in Houston in August.

Isaac Paredes’ partner, Paulina, wrote a heartfelt post marking the close of the 2025 season

Paulina Quiroz shared a post about the season ending on her Instagram. The game was between the Astros and Angels, with LA defeating Houston 6-2.

“Proud of you and everything you gave this season 🧡⚾️ It was months of effort, dedication, good moments and also great challenges, but in each one you showed how great you are on and off the field. Thank you for allowing me to join you in this special experience, for every game and every shared emotion. You did amazing, my love 🙏❣️ I love you so much! 😘❤️,” Paulina wrote on Instagram on Sept. 29.
Paredes dropped a reaction in the comments section.

“Thank you for your support in the bad times, princess. I love you so much," Paredes wrote.
Isaac Paredes reacted on his partner Paulina's post..(pauquiroze/Instagran)

Paredes posted a .257 batting average, 20 home runs and 51 RBIs this season despite missing two months due to a hamstring injury. He also represented Mexico in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

