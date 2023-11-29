Isaac Paredes Trade: MLB insider explores destination for 'most overlooked' slugger

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes saw his bat come alive in 2023. After displaying a tremendous amount of power this year, the Sonoran might be his team's most valuable trade piece.

2023 was the fourth season in MLB for the 24-year old Mexican, and it was also his most fruitful. Through 113 games, Paredes hit 31 home runs and 98 RBIs. Although his .250 average could have been better, Paredes still drew 58 walks, padding his .352 on-base percentage.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Isaac Paredes 3-run home run puts the Rays in front!" - Talkin' Baseball

Isaac Paredes made $735,000 this year, close to the league minimum. With his contract eligible for arbitration next year, the Tampa Bay Rays could see themselves cash in on this youngster sometime during this offseason.

Over the course of their modern history, the Rays have followed a method of allowing a rookie to grow, and trading him before he begins to ask for the big bucks. To date, this strategy has bode well for the team, and Paredes could be another demonstration.

With both Jeffrey Springs and Shane McClanahan recovering from Tommy John surgery, there is bound to be more questions about the Rays' rotation than there was last year. By involving Paredes in a potential trade, the Rays could receive some much-needed starting arms.

Expand Tweet

"This player hit 31 HR last season and could potentially cause some waves in the offseason trade market... @jonmorosi" - MLB Network

Paredes spent the first two years of his career with the Detroit Tigers, but he did not become an MLB regular until 2022, his first season in Tampa. Last year, Paredes hit 20 home runs for the Rays in 111 games, earning himself a starting spot for 2023.

As for Paredes' potential destinations, it is hard to be sure. If the Toronto Blue Jays are unable to keep third baseman Matt Chapman around, Toronto could be a destination. Conversely, such desires might also exist on teams such as the Yankees, Mets and Giants.

Trading Isaac Paredes might not be easy for the Rays

As much as Rays management might want to keep an up-and-coming player like Paredes, he is an asset that may simply be too expensive for them. Shortstop Wander Franco remains under investigation, and could potentially end up costing the Rays some $180 million. Paredes is a promising young player, but the Rays should keep the larger picture in mind.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.