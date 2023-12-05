Isiah Kiner-Falefa Free Agency: Yankees among 12 teams expressing interest in utility defender

Isiah Kiner-Falefa didn't want to leave the New York Yankees at the 2023 trade deadline, but he may have the option of several teams in free agency. The utility player, who excels defensively, might find a new home and has loads of interest based on a recent report.

Jon Heyman is reporting that Isiah Kiner-Falefa has 12 teams interested in him. That includes his former team, the Yankees, but they have quite a bit of competition if they intend to bring him back.

Heyman tweeted on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"Isiah Kiner-Falefa has interest from about 12 teams, including the Yankees. Teams considering IKF for super utility, shortstop or third base."

Kiner-Falefa was brought in to be their everyday shortstop last year, but he struggled to fill the role. This year, with Anthony Volpe finally ready to take the reins, he moved to the bench and learned several different positions, including the outfield.

He did well defensively at all of them and his bat was an occasional spark off the bench. IKF, as he is known, also gives teams good baserunning, so there's a lot of reason for teams to be interested.

As the Winter Meetings continue, there's apparently a lot of communication between his party and 12 MLB teams. He could be signed relatively soon if that's the case.

What teams could sign Isiah Kiner-Falefa?

With reports of a lot of interest in Isiah Kiner-Falefa, the New York Yankees may not be able to bring him back. They have interest as well, but they'll have to fight. Other teams make a lot of sense, too.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has a lot of interest

The Toronto Blue Jays are likely looking for a third baseman and utility infielder, and Kiner-Falefa fills that role. He could be a good addition for them as they continue to build a postseason roster.

The Los Angeles Dodgers' infield depth was tested last year, so signing a guy that can play three of the four spots and even move to the outfield if necessary would be a good idea.

The Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Orioles, San Francisco Giants and Chicago Cubs could also make some sense.

