Utility player Isiah Kiner-Falefa will remain with the New York Yankees for at least a few more months.

Professional baseball is tough and it becomes even tougher when a player has to deal with trade talk looming over his head. Kiner-Falefa was one of the players rumored to be on the trade block.

In the end, the August 1st deadline came and went and Kiner-Falefa, who has had a difficult 18 months in the Bronx, survived.

Kiner-Falerfa could not hide his emotions as the deadline passed with no word of a trade.

“6:15, I was waiting, waiting, waiting. Nothing happened... It was a sigh of relief." Isiah Kiner-Falefa said he started "screaming" yesterday when the trade deadline passed & no #Yankees personnel contacted him.“6:15, I was waiting, waiting, waiting. Nothing happened... It was a sigh of relief."

Per a recent article in the New York Post, the 28-year-old was overjoyed to remain with the club:

"Thank God I’m a Yankee," said Kiner-Falefa

The sixth-year veteran moved to the Bronx last year as part of a trade package that also included Josh Donaldson and Ben Rortvedt.

Kiner-Falefa recently signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the New York Yankees and is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has been used in seven different positions by the Yankees this season

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has struggled since his move to New York but his ability to play several positions makes him a valuable asset for manager Aaron Boone and the organization. Over 84 games in 2023, he has already been utilized in seven different positions for the club including pitcher.

Since joining the team, he is slashing .260/.318/.341 and has recorded nine home runs and 76 RBIs over 224 games.

"Isiah Kiner-Falefa on staying with the team post trade deadline: Thank God I'm a Yankee." - YES Network

During a difficult year for the club, the right-handed hitter has been one of the team's most consistent hitters with a .259 batting average.

Wednesday's 7-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays was a reminder of just how valuable he can be to this organization. Leading off for the lineup, Kiner-Falefa finished 1-3 with two runs and was exceptional in the outfield.

There are no guarantees the Yankees will re-sign Kiner-Falefa in the offseason but for now, his job is safe.