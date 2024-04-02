“Isn’t he like their best player” - Athletics fans upset as club sends Esteury Ruiz to Triple-A

Oufielder Esteury Ruiz was sent to Triple-A Las Vegas by the Oakland Athletics, a move that has left fans scratching their heads. The choice was made despite Ruiz having an impressive performance in Oakland’s first series of the season—with a batting average of .429 and a an OPS of 1.232.

Following the Sean Murphy trade in 2023, 25-year-old Esteury Ruiz has become a well-known figure for Oakland. Despite missing some time last year due to injury, he still got significant playing time in the major leagues, showing his impressive speed by stealing 67 bases. However, there were still doubts about his strength and ability to stay on base, with his offensive production falling below league average.

"Isn’t he like their best player?" - Posted one fan.

Ruiz displayed promise during the 2022 MLB season in the minors, however, some fans and analysts were unsure whether he could do the same thing in the majors. Nevertheless, his hot start to the 2024 season seemed to give them hope.

The decision to send Ruiz back to Minor League Baseball came as a surprise to many, especially since the team has been in the middle of a rebuild and the opportunity for him to earn valuable experience by being a major leaguer. Many believe that the move could have bigger implications, such as making it harder for him to become a free agent or reach arbitration.

According to the Oakland Athletics, the decision to option Esteury Ruiz had to be made.

Despite fan disappointment, the Oakland A’s justified the decision with roster problems, especially with the addition of Tyler Nevin, who was claimed off waivers from the Orioles. With Nevin’s arrival, the team got a right-handed batter, which required a corresponding move.

"What a joke of a franchise." - Added another fan.

"From AA to AAA! Not too bad." - Joked one user.

Fans have been left to wonder about the team’s next steps as rumors arise about Ruiz’s future and a potential involvement by the Player’s Association. With doubts surrounding the A’s stadium and possible relocation to Las Vegas, sending optioning Ruiz could be the start of a bigger story in Oakland.

