“It doesn't affect him" - Blue Jays manager John Schneider assures Joey Votto's deal won't hinder Daniel Vogelbach's roster chances

Veteran slugger Joey Votto signed a non-roster invite with the Toronto Blue Jays. Last Saturday morning, he went to the Blue Jays camp for physical training and to finalize his deal.

This move has sparked some concerns for another powerful hitter, Daniel Vogelbach. He was aiming for the spot himself. However, Blue Jays manager John Schneider has assured that Votto's presence wouldn't impact Vogelbach's chances of making the roster.

“It doesn't affect him, really. It doesn't affect him much,” Schneider said. “Vogey was great. He was on board. He knows how the game works. And I think when you're adding a player like Joey, everyone kind of understands that.” said Schneider.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

John Schneider said that they haven’t discussed any details with the legendary player, Joey Votto but has hinted that the Blue Jays are eager to have him on their roster.

“We’ll work with him. We haven't we haven't touched on specifics yet,” Schneider said. “We’ll let him come work out today and go from there. But whenever he's ready to get into games, he'll be in there.”

However, Schneider said that the team sees value in both players. Without a doubt, Votto has skills and a strong record, but Vogelbach has also shown his strengths. Schneider highlighted that having several options for pinch-hitting situations makes for a more deep and dynamic team.

“It's really cool to have a borderline Hall of Famer come to his hometown team that he grew up cheering for,” Schneider said. “But (there’s also) the effect that he can have on our team with his experiences and adding that to an already really close group, and a group that's hungry for information. "

"We look at it from both ends, really. It's a cool story, but it's not like, ‘hey Joe, come on to Canada and retire.’ There's some real baseball there too.” said Schneider.

Vogelbach makes a statement with impressive Spring Training home run

Daniel Vogelbach continues to hit well this spring training. He hit the Tigers' Andrew Chafin's fastball far over the outfield wall for his second home run of the preseason. The ball traveled an impressive 373 feet after leaving his bat at almost 100 miles per hour.

Vogelbach is known for his great hitting and this impressive display is a good sign for the Blue Jays as they get ready for the regular season.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.