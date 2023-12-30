"It does bring a little bit of the challenges": Dodgers pitching coach Mark Prior opens up about differences in methodologies with overseas players

The Los Angeles Dodgers got hold of one of the biggest pitchers in the world in Yoshinobu Yamamoto. With a different style from what he faced in Japan, he ought to take time to blend into the Dodgers organization as they look to adjust to his style of pitching.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, without delivering a pitch in the MLB, guaranteed himself to be the highest-paid pitcher in history with a 12-year, $325 million contract. His time in Japan proved to be enough to showcase his abilities and talent and he would look to achieve the same success in Los Angeles.

Part of the challenge in signing such an international superstar comes with how well the MLB club helps them acclimatize with their playing style and culture. Speaking about Yamamoto's time in Los Angeles so far, pitching Mark Prior spoke on the MLB Radio show about the process of integrating the Japanese ace into their pitching staff.

"It does bring a little bit of challenges, about the language... about how they go about preparing for games over there... I mean that's what makes it unique. There's not just one right way to do things. I think it opens our eyes to different processes, different methodologies that we can start implementing with some of our guys on our roster," Prior said.

Mark Prior says Spring Training will be crucial for team bonding

Mark Prior also added about the possibility of the team bond stating Spring Training will be the most appropriate time to create a sense of unity before the season starts:

"Spring Training will be here in 5-6 weeks for us. It is going to be a lot more intimate with time spent there... It is about time spent with guys. Be it someone coming from Japan or someone coming from the state of Texas it is about building a good relationship with everyone," Priod added.

Before Spring Training, the Dodgers staff will look to make Yoshinobu Yamamoto familiarize himself with the style of play and the vision the organization has.

