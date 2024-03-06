"It can be done, we saw it this year in football" - Rangers manager Bruce Bochy optimistic about team's chances to defend World Series crown

Under the helm of manager Bruce Bochy, the Texas Rangers lifted their first World Series in 2023 and are ready to defend their crown, with the season only weeks away.

During a recent interaction with the MLB Network, Bochy seemed optimistic about his team's chances this year. He even referred to the example of the Kansas City Chiefs, who defended their title against the San Francisco 49ers in this year's Super Bowl.

"Yeah, more than anything, you know, it's just about staying hungry and this team is, you know, we're talking to them this winter and this spring, you know, we know how difficult it is," Bochy said. "First of all, it's hard to win one, you know, but to have a chance to do this and go back to back, you're blessed, so you got to be thankful for that.

"But it can be done, and we saw it this year in football, so, you know, that's how we got to think, hey, we did it, we can do it again, but it's all about putting the work in like you normally do."

The manager stressed the fact that it's a new season and the process needs to be repeated all over again.

"And, you know, you got to enjoy the, you know, the celebrations and all the hoopla, you know, they should because they've earned that, but at the same time, you just got to remind yourself, hey, we got to get ready. "It's the new years, the new seasons, the new race, it's time to go to work," Bochy added.

Nathan Eovaldi on Rangers-Astros rivalry

In 2023, one of the best rivalries was between the Rangers and the Houston Astros. It wasn't until the last few games that the division winner was decided. The Rangers did have an upper hand but an impressive comeback by the Astros put them in a Wild Card game.

However, the Rangers met again in the ALCS and settled the score with their AL West rivals. Nathan Eovaldi of the Rangers recently spoke about the rivalry and said it won't be easy for them to defend the title.

"It's scary to think how good we could have been last year. And we were able to win it," he said (via Sports Illustrated). "I'm a big believer that everything happens for a reason. Obviously, we are very bitter and upset about losing the division, but we were able to get it back in the ALCS."

"It's a very tough division. Every team is coming after us," Eovaldi said. "We need to do our job, turn the page, and go out there attacking guys."

With both Astros and Rangers again looking solid, the AL West race will be one to watch out for.

