Houston Astros shortstop Alex Bregman’s wife Reagan Bregman spoke about the first time she met her husband and how they started dating. In a 2021 interview with “The Knot” Reagan talked about not being interested in meeting Bregman initially and how things unfolded for the couple later.

"It was crazy because I didn't want to be [at dinner]. And then we went on a date, three or four days later."

Reagan recalled her first encounter with Bregman and said:

"One of my girlfriends was dating his friend. While working for Google, she drove to Houston to spend time with friends for a weekend.”

She also spoke about his long-distance relationship because of work commitments and how it brought them closer to one another.

"When we both realized we were willing to sacrifice things to make things work, we realized it was it"

Alex Bregman, added to this, saying

"She was driving back and forth every weekend, three hours there and back, waking up at 5 am to get to work. She was working her tail off and coming to see me."

Bregman was chosen by the Astros as the second choice in the first round of the 2015 MLB draft during the end of his junior year of college.

All-Star Alex Bregman and Reagan Bregman got married in a private garden ceremony

After two years of dating, the couple tied the knot in December 2020.

"Married to my best friend 🤍" – Reagan Elizabeth

Alex and Reagan's first child, Knox Samuel Bregman, was born in August 2022.

"what a season 🥹🫶🏼❤️‍🔥 –" Reagan Elizabeth

Bregman debuted in the MLB in 2016. He began the year as the youngest player on Team USA, taking home the gold in the 2017 World Baseball Classic. He then finished the year by helping the Astros win the 2017 World Series. He also led the American League in doubles in 2018 and was awarded MVP of the MLB All-Star Game.

World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game Six

Alex Bregman was an All-Star once more in 2019 and took home the American League Silver Slugger Award at third base while leading the AL in walks and WAR as well. 20th October 2022 marked his 14th career home run.

Poll : 0 votes