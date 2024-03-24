"It was a crazy morning" - Mets' Zack Short fights back tears as he makes opening day roster hours after losing grandmother

Infielder Zack Short made the Opening Day roster of the New York Mets. However, just before he received this news, he received a disheartening update about his grandmother, who passed away a few hours ago.

Short had a crazy morning, with the best and a sad update coming within a few hours. After receiving the news of his confirmed Opening Day spot, Short interacted with the SNY Mets, in which he shared this update. He was visibly upset after he mentioned his grandmother's death but picked himself up to continue the interaction.

"It was actually, you know, didn't really want this to get out, but my grandmother passed this morning too, so it was like, it was a crazy, crazy morning. They're [family] good. They're a lot better now," Short said.

"It was a really good, you know, kind of happened within two hours or so, when they told me at least. But again, it was all good. They were all there, so can't complain. Everything, you know, went as planned per se, so."

Short had a nice spring training, with a slash line of .278/.395/.444 line in 43 plate appearances.

Zack Short understands the Tigers' decision to place him on waivers

Before the New York Mets claimed Zack Short's services, his former team, the Detroit Tigers, placed him on waivers at the start of the offseason.

In a conversation with the Detroit Free Press, Short said that he knew it was impending and fully understood the reason.

"I kind of figured it was coming at some point," Short said. "I didn't think it would be that quickly, but it's a business. No hard feelings or anything. It is what it is. I wish I could have played a little bit better there, especially towards the end, but again, it is what it is."

At the August 2020 trade deadline, the Tigers acquired Short from the Chicago Cubs. He played 179 games for the Tigers, hitting .204 with 13 home runs in 450 plate appearances. He also played 196 games with Triple-A Toledo.

Now that he has received a spot on a major league roster, Zack Short hopes to improve his numbers and attract better deals after this season.

