"It was embarrassing to all of us" - Angels manager Ron Washington blasts Jo Adell for baserunning blunder

LA Angels manager Ron Washington slammed outfielder Jo Adell for his baserunning blunder during the team's loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday.

Adell was on the first base in the eighth inning of the game when the Angels were 4-2 down. Adell started well towards the second base with a great jump and would have easily converted it into a stolen base.

However, as luck would have it, he missed the opportunity by overrunning the base and was called out as the Rays infielder applied the tag.

Washington was unhappy with this mishap, which was evident in the post-game interview as he blasted the OF for his awful mistake.

"I don't care what kind of jump you got, you got to get that bag. Simply because of the situation of the game. Hopefully, that will never happen again because when you actually look at it, it was embarrassing to all of us," Washington said in the postgame interview.

Washington's Angels have had a bumpy start to the new season. They lost a clean three-game sweep against the Orioles in the opening week. However, they won the next series by sweeping off the Marlins.

But later faced two defeats in three games against the Red Sox, and the losing streak continued for the Halos as the Rays ran riots and swept them off for a clear three-game victory.

Ron Washington slams Doug Edding for his controversial call in Rays game

Ron Washington lashed out at home plate umpire Dough Edding for his controversial call during the Angels' 4-2 defeat against the Rays on Wednesday.

Washington felt that the umpire was trying to get the game wrapped up fast when he made the calls in the game's ninth inning from the home plate. While slamming the umpire for his calls, the Angels' skipper said:

"I don’t know if it was a consistent issue throughout the day. When you got two strikes, you got to try to battle. But I do think in that ninth inning he must have had a flight that he was missing,” Ron Washington said (via ESPN).

The LA Angles will face the Boston Red Sox on Friday at 7.10 p.m. ET.

