"It didn't feel the best" - Gavin Stone reflects on his outing against D-backs, reveals one pitch that didn't work during team's disappointing loss 

Gavin Stone took the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium. After dropping the last game, the D-backs got one back, registering a 7-3 victory.

Stone pitched six innings, allowing eight hits, four earned runs, one walk and got five strikeouts. He left the game with the Dodgers trailing 4-1.

Talking about his performance after the game, Stone revealed one pitch that didn't work for him:

"Yeah, probably just specifically the change-up. It didn't really feel the best. But, you know, I mean, I really did feel good with everything else, though," Stone said.

Entering this game, he was sporting a 3.27 ERA but he left the game with a 3.60 ERA. Stone mentioned that the Dbacks hitters got the best of him on pitches thrown up at the plate and said he otherwise felt decent on the mound:

"I thought overall, I mean, it was pretty good. I left the change-up up to Walker and then Carroll on the sinker and then a couple other hitters," Stone said. "But, you know, overall I felt decent. A couple pitches didn't feel great, but I felt decent."

Dodgers manager gives his view on Gavin Stone's pitching

In the post-game presser, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts seemed happy given Gavin Stone managed to put up six innings and keep his pitch count down:

"I thought it was, you know, he did a good job of competing, keeping us in the ballgame, getting through six innings. I thought these guys had a pretty good game plan against them tonight," Roberts said. "You could see, you know, some breaking balls going the other way. There was some soft contact in that second inning that they made good on."

Roberts also credited Stone who got out of a second-inning jam with a crucial double play:

"You know, but I thought the double play was a big spot right there and to keep the pitch count down and get them through six," Roberts added. "And obviously tonight there's a few guys down that we're going to stay away from. So to get him through six was huge."

With the loss, the Dodgers dropped to 33-18, while the D-backs improved to 23-26. They play next on Wednesday for the last game of the series at Dodger Stadium.

