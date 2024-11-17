"It feels like the Mets’ chances are better than most to get Juan Soto" - MLB insider thinks Steve Cohen's Mets set to land biggest free agent of 2025

Ever since the final out of October's World Series, Juan Soto's name is one that has graced many a lip. Projected to sign a contract of historic magnitude, the 25-year-old is the hottest free agent of the 2024-2025 offseason.

Although Juan Soto has resolved to listen to "all thirty teams", most know that only a handful of MLB clubs have the financial means to land the superstar. In a recent piece in the New York Post, insider Jon Heyman predicted that Soto will find himself on New York's other team come opening day 2025:

"And right now, though the talks are only in the middle innings, it feels like the Mets’ chances are better than most."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to Heyman, the New York Mets appear to be in the best position to lock down Soto. The commentary comes after a momentous meeting in California involving Soto and the Mets.

Heyman claimed that a "contingent of high-ranking club officials" led by Mets owner Steve Cohen met with Juan Soto in Orange County, California on Saturday. With a combined payroll of some $317 million in 2024, the Mets were the highest-spending team in baseball this past season.

Expand Tweet

"Do you want to see Juan Soto sign with the Mets?" theScore posted on X.

A billionaire, and the richest owner in MLB, Steve Cohen has not been afraid to dish out big contracts during his administration. Despite the Mets' NLCS loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers this past season, the appetite to further beef up their lineup is evident.

Soto's 2024 season with the New York Yankees set the stage for his hotly contested free agency. In addition to hitting .288, Soto connected for a career-high 41 home runs, and led the American League in runs scored, with 128 of them.

Mets are not the only MLB team interested in Juan Soto

Although the Mets certainly find themselves in a favorable position to offer Soto a contract of value, they are far from the only team in the race. As John Heyman himself tweeted on Saturday:

"Hear at least Jays and Red Sox owners made impressive in-person presentations to Juan Soto, but multiple team owners are yet to present and will do so in coming days."

A generational talent, Soto will make any existing roster better. For interested teams, the question they must now grapple with is if whether or not Soto will be worth the astronomical cost.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback