“It gives you chills” - Marcus Stroman reveals excitement over joining Yankees at Brian Cashman’s call

Not many people, himself included, would have expected Marcus Stroman to end up on the New York Yankees. Nevertheless, he's officially signed for two seasons and is ready to join their rotation. In fact, he's more than ready. In an interview, he revealed that this was an opportunity he was extremely excited for.

Expand Tweet

Stroman revealed his excitement:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"This is a situation I didn't think I'd be in at all. But it's a situation that has excited me more than anybody knows. Cashman calls and says he wants you to play for the Yankees, that's like, it gives you chills. When Aaron Judge calls you and wants you to play for the Yankees, it gives you chills. When everyone reaches out and wants you to be a part of this organization... I'm getting chills right now... It's hard to put into words."

Brian Cashman, Yankees GM, called him and spoke to squash a beef that had occurred several years ago on social media. They quickly buried the hatchet and came to an agreement, which made Stroman feel good.

He went on to add that Aaron Judge and several other members of the team had reached out telling him that they were excited for him to join the team, which only made him more enthusiastic as a result.

Marcus Stroman can be an underrated addition

Marcus Stroman was an ace for the Chicago Cubs last season, but his talent level is probably slightly below that level, since he's not always a true Cy Young contender. With the New York Yankees, it won't matter.

Marcus Stroman is with the Yankees

He said he will slot in as the third starter in all likelihood, and that may or may not be true. Gerrit Cole will be the ace, and Carlos Rodon is more than likely taking that second spot.

Depending on how the spring shakes out, it could be Stroman, Nestor Cortes Jr. or Clarke Schmidt in the three spot. A prospect could theoretically play his way into that, too, but it leaves the back end of their rotation in very good shape.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.