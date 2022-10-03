"It was an insult to say you needed two Latinas to do the job" - Alex Rodriguez's ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez once slammed the NFL for making her co-headline the Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira

Pop star Jennifer Lopez once spoke about co-headlining a Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira and thought that it was the worst idea. Two Latinas, Shakira and Lopez, once joined the stage together in 2020 in Miami.

In her Netflix documentary “Halftime,” Lopez revealed that she was worried about how little time she and Shakira had between them to perform that she wouldn't be able to influence the program.

J.Lo’s manager Benny Medina, said:

"Typically, you have one headliner at a Super Bowl. That headliner constructs a show, and, should they choose to have other guests, that's their choice. It was an insult to say you needed two Latinas to do the job that one artist historically has done."

Lopez's anger appears to have been directed at the NFL and the short amount of time allotted to the artists, rather than Shakira.

With renditions of her classic songs including "She Wolf," "Whenever, Wherever," and "Hips Don't Lie," Shakira got the event going. The singer looked lovely in a magnificent crimson attire.

Lopez entered the stage with "Jenny from the Block.” She then offered hot performances on "Love Don't Cost a Thing," "Waiting For Tonight," and "On the Floor" as part of a medley of her songs.

Shakira quickly transitioned into a new outfit before performing "Waka Waka" and "Let's Get Loud" on stage with J-Lo. Emme, J.Lo’s daughter, also joined her mother for a brief duet.

Supporting Jennifer Lopez during her halftime performance was her then-boyfriend Alex Rodriguez.

Jennifer Lopez once dated New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez

J.Lo and A-Rod first met in 2005 at a Yankee game. In 2017, the couple confirmed their relationship and were often spotted together in public.

Jennifer Lopez was often seen spending time with A-Rod and his daughters, Natasha and Ella, whom he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

In 2019, Rodriguez proposed to J.Lo in the Bahamas, but their wedding was postponed due to the pandemic. In 2021, they officially declared that they had split.

Jennifer Lopez is now married to actor Ben Affleck, and A-Rod is reportedly dating fitness model Kathryne Padgett.

